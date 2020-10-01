Congrats! Jodie Wood welcomes her second child into the world

Jodie Wood is officially a mama-of-two! The fashion influencer welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world and he's as cute as can be!

Jodie announced the news on Instagram, posting an adorable video of her little one being cradled in his daddy's arms. "Baby Noah," the new mum wrote, revealing his sweet name.

Jodie went into labour on September 28, at just 36 weeks pregnant. "Our darling boy arrived safely on Monday morning, September 28. Feeling incredibly lucky to have been blessed with a little brother for Milo and we can't wait to get him home to meet him in a few days," she added.

"He's 36 weeks which means he's a great size and is doing really well having just graduated from NICU. Thank you for all your well wishes this week, we are on cloud 9," Jodie gushed.

This is the second child for Jodie, who gave birth to her son Milo in September 2018 and there's no doubt he is ready to take on the role of big brother.

The mum-of-two's pregnancy style completely won us over and had us itching to go shopping for practically everything she was wearing, from classic white dresses to beautiful blue maxis, and of course, the classic floral dress, because is it really summertime if you're not wearing florals?

But what we adored most was how beautifully honest Jodie was during her pregnancy journey. The mum shared a bikini photo when she was nearing her seventh month of pregnancy and she looked phenomenal.

She wrote: "Wondering who this little person will be, I think when you find out the gender it's probably easier to connect and visualise the baby once it arrives but I genuinely haven't a clue…

"My body is different this time and so are my symptoms but I know lots of people have different experiences and end up with the same gender as their previous pregnancy! I've always pictured myself with 2 boys so who knows! Girl or boy," she wondered.

Well, now we know it was a baby boy. and Jodie's dreams came true after all.

Huge congratulations to Jodie and her husband Will Matthews on the arrival of their little bundle of joy. We couldn't be happier for them!