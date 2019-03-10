Congrats! J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez announce engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced their engagement.

The couple confirmed the news by posting a photo of the On The Floor singer’s ring. It is believed her engagement ring cost a whopping $1 million.

Alex simply captioned the image, “She said yes,” while J.Lo captioned the image with numerous heart emojis.

The lovebirds have been dating since the beginning of 2017.

The Maid In Manhattan actress recently gushed about her beau in an interview with Red magazine.

She told the publication: “Both Alex and I are Latino. We are both self-made. He was always the hardest working baseball player that was – me, the same. We have that in common.

“We have the same work ethic. We also appreciate and know that coming from nothing, we always want to try to help and give back and teach our kids that,” she added.

Huge congratulations to J.Lo and Alex!