Emily Ratajkowski just got married to her fella of a few weeks

We are thrilled for Emily Ratajkowski, who just got hitched to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The two have reportedly only been dating for several weeks, according to TMZ. The exciting news comes not long after speculation began that she had split from longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid.

The 26-year-old model, who first rose to fame after starring in the 'Blurred Lines' music video, recorded the happy event on her Instagram story.

The couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse with witnesses, including Internet star The Fat Jewish.

They are so sweet! And we love that a pug was involved (that should really be a requirement for every wedding).

One of our other favourite parts of the ceremony? All of the funky, colourful suits involved!

While their courtship has been short, they know what they say – when you meet the one, you just know!

We are so happy for them, as are the We Are Your Friends actress' followers on social media.

"Congratulations… Enjoy every day together, time flies when you're with the one you love," a fan shared.

Another wrote, "Congratulations! Wishing you a happy and lucky life."

Congratulations again to the happy couple!