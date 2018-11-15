Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly proposed to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

According to the Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, the football star asked for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage and she said yes.

Georgina, nicknamed Gio, has been anticipating this moment for a while now and has already started trying on wedding dresses.

“Cristiano has already asked Gio to marry him and the wedding will take place, but few people know the details,” a source told the paper.

“All that is known at the moment is that Gio has already tried on some wedding dresses.”

The happy couple currently reside in Italy and share a one-year-old daughter.

Their marriage would also make her stepmum to the footballer’s other three children, who she already looks after at home.

They have been dating for two years, enduring the ups and downs of Cristiano’s life in the spotlight.

Gio stood by her boyfriend’s side when he was accused of rape earlier this year, calling the allegations false and defending his character.

Their proposal news comes just days after their daughter Alana Martina’s first birthday on November 12.

What a fantastic birthday present for their little one!

The engagement has yet to be confirmed by either parent, but we’re sure they will soon.

Congratulations to the couple! We wish you all the best in your future together.