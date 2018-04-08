Congrats! Cardi B confirms her pregnancy on live TV

Huge congratulations are in order as rapper Cardi B is expecting her first child. Rumours have been circulating for months claiming that the Bodak Yellow singer was pregnant, however, she refused to confirm it until now.

She has often commented on keeping her private life private, having recently said, “Certain things about me have to be private. You can not invade my privacy, I’m not a damn animal at the zoo where you just could see everything.”

She really just did that. CONGRATS TO CARDI B AND OFFSET pic.twitter.com/zIVfMdLNfF — E! News (@enews) April 8, 2018

However, the mum-to-be decided to share the exciting news during a live performance on Saturday Night Live

As she started to perform the camera focused on her upper body, before panning down to reveal her blooming baby bump. Reports claim that the 25-year-old is nearly seven months pregnant.

Cardi b dropped her debut album and a whole baby bump pic.twitter.com/HMERyerBMV — justin (@JUSTlNW) April 8, 2018

Her fiancé Offset tweeted about their news last night, “Cardi and I [are] looking forward to our next chapter together.”

What an exciting time for the pair!