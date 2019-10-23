Congrats! Baby joy for musicians Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Huge congratulations are in order for country singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd. The couple revealed they are expecting their first child together and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Maren announced the special news on Instagram. She posted a stunning snap of her and Ryan. The mum-to-be is cradling her growing baby bump in the beautiful photo.

The singer even revealed the gender of her first child in the announcement post.

She wrote, “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.”

The singer added, “See you in 2020, little one.”

The parents-to-be started dating in 2015 and later married on March 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan also shared photos from their maternity photo shoot on Instagram.

The songwriter joked, “My boys can swim. Baby boy Hurd 2020!”

“Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…” he added.

Fellow musicians showered the couple with loving messages.

Leann Rimes said, ‘Oh wow! Congrats to you guys!’

Glee alum Lea Michele gushed, ‘Omg congratulations!!’

‘Luckiest boy in the world!’ said Cassadee Pope.