‘Beyond overjoyed’: Baby joy for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee who are expecting their first child together. The couple confirmed the joyous news in an exclusive interview with People and we couldn’t be happier for them.

The Step Up star gushed about their growing family, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Jenna is already a mum to six-year-old Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The couple who have been together since 2018, are thrilled to welcome a baby boy or girl into their lives in the coming months.

This will be Steve’s first child so there’s no doubt the dad-to-be is over the moon by the news.

Huge congratulations to Jenna and Steve. Everly is going to be a wonderful big sister!