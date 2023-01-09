Confirmed: the full lineup for Love Island’s winter series

We now officially know who will be entering the Love Island villa next week!

The brand new series of the ITV dating show is due to start next Monday, January 16, with Maya Jama taking over from Laura Whitmore as presenter.

Over the course of today, the show’s producers have released details and images surrounding the fresh-faced new Islanders who will be taking to the villa in South Africa.

22-year-old biomedical science student Tanya is hoping to find some clarity with her love life, saying, "I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want." Meanwhile, 24-year-old science and PE teacher Kai has admitted that he has “quite high expectations” when it comes to love.

25-year-old makeup artist Lana is a self-professed romantic, admitting: “I fall in love quickly.” Alongside her, 25-year-old financial advisor Ron will be making history on the show as the first ever partially-blind contestant, and says that he hopes to bring "fun and charisma" to the villa.

20-year-old Swansea lass Anna-May describes herself as a “chatterbox” and “energetic”, whereas 23-year-old TikTok farmer Will is determined to “find a wife”.

26-year-old hairstylist Tanyel has all of the traits for the perfect Love Island contestant, saying, “I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?". 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq will be joining her, who describes himself as “the type of person that wears my heart on my sleeve.”

21-year-old TV salesman Haris Namani is a newbie to the world of romance! “I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me,” he explains. Lastly, the eldest Islander of season 9 (so far!) is 27-year-old ring girl Olivia, who is well-used to experiences of fame with her work in the film industry. She also hasn’t ruled out bringing some spice into the villa – “maybe a little bit of drama!", she teases.

Fans can expect lots of twists throughout the second ever winter series of Love Island when the 10 singletons and the show’s brand new host, Maya Jama, step into the South African villa at 9pm on Monday, January 16.