Confirmed: Season 11 of Modern Family is the final one EVER

It's time to bid farewell to one of TV's most beloved families: The Dunphys.

ABC is confirming their goodbye to Phil, Claire, Jay, Gloria, Alex, Haley, Luke, Mitchell, Cameron and Manny forever, and we're devastated.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour that season 11 will be Modern Family's last hurrah.

So excited that #ModernFamily has been picked up for Season 11! Thank you all for joining us on this incredible journey as we head into our final season. pic.twitter.com/3CdiRjxzvj — Modern Family (@ModernFam) February 6, 2019

"Co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history", Burke announced.

"In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss." The show has always been a strong ratings player for the network, but have decreased slowly over the years.

Modern Family contracts were apparently only up until season 10, which lead many to believe that the show would finish after that outing.

Deadline has reported that all cast members would be happy to continue with the show, as were Modern Family's producers and ABC.

However, co-creator Christopher Lloyd recently told E! News that working on season 10 and changing things up by including a death and surprise pregnancy inspired the writers to keep going.

"The way this season was developed, there's a little bit more in the way of kind of real-life events than what you've seen in the past," Lloyd said, following Haley's pregnancy announcement. "But you know, in life, that happens where nothing at all particularly tumultuous happens, and then four things happen in the span of a couple of months."