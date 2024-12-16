Community star Yvette Nicole Brown shares insight into her wedding

Yvette Nicole Brown is now a married woman!

The Community actress has confirmed that she tied the knot with her partner Anthony Davis over the weekend.

The couple – who announced their engagement last December after initially reconnecting in 2021 – were joined by 200 guests on Saturday (December 14) at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Now, as she enjoys her newlywed bubble, Yvette has taken the opportunity to open up about her big day for the first time!

In an interview with People, the 53-year-old described her celebrations as "intimate, classy and fun", and recalled that she didn’t have any cold feet on her wedding day.

"I had no nerves when it came to marrying this man. He is the one for me. Absolutely,” she gushed.

Yvette then went on to reflect on the first time that she got to try on a wedding dress, when she starred in Drake & Josh and her character, Helen, was tying the knot.

"I cried when I saw myself in the wedding dress, and the wardrobe woman thought I was crying because I looked so beautiful. First of all, I'm not that kind of chick to cry because I look beautiful … I was crying because I was like, 'This may be the only time I'm in a wedding dress,’” she admitted.

“And to realize that all these years later I was wrong and that I get to have my bridal moment as well, and my happy ending as well, it's amazing,” Yvette exclaimed.

For her real-life wedding, Yvette chose a stunning, mermaid-style gown by designer Ines Di Santo. Describing it as “meant to be”, she also added two custom butterflies to her dress to honour her late mum and Anthony’s mother, who also passed away.

Praising her new husband, Yvette added: "I want to be with this man for 30 years … continuing to love him and to put him first and to be his best friend. And again, just melding our lives together. And being Mrs. Davis is pretty exciting."