Comedic drama, Becoming Maggie, is coming to The New Theatre for two week run

Writer Donagh Humphreys brings his comedic drama, Becoming Maggie, to The New Theatre this August for a two week run.

The play sees an ambitious life coach and a budding theatre director, Brendan, casting for his latest show – the famous John B. Keane play Big Maggie. He wants his wife Gen to play the eponymous role. It’s a role she doesn’t want, not just because she’s too young to play Big Maggie, but also because she doesn’t love her husband. Their marriage is about to be put to the test when a new member to the group, Shane, is cast as the travelling salesman and takes an interest in Gen.

Eva-Jane Gaffney star as Gen – the reluctant Maggie

This world premiere, an ode to theatre, sees Eva-Jane Gaffney star as Gen/ the reluctant Maggie. Eva-Jane is an actor from Dublin whose screen credits include Sing Street, Kin, Harry Wild, Wastewater, Can't Cope Won't Cope and Éirí Amach Amú. Her theatre credits include The Twenty Club, HEROIN and Danny & Chantelle (Still Here). Eva-Jane recently featured in the award winning, 'How to Tell A Secret'.

Fiach Kunz an actor from County Wicklow, but based in London, takes on the role of Shane. His television work includes Game of Thrones (HBO), Vikings (History Channel), Foundation (Apple TV), a recurring role in the espionage thriller Red Election (Mopar & Subotica) and four-part crime drama Witness Number Three (Channel 5). His film credits include of Black 47 and LIFT, and his theatre include Three Days of Rain (Mill Theatre, An Grianan), Extremities (The New Theatre), King Lear (Mill Theatre) & A Fear And Loathing In Dublin (Edinburgh Fringe).

Fiach Kunz takes on the role of Shane

Taking on the role of Brendan is a writer, director, actor and drama facilitator from Dublin City centre Jed Murray. His credits include ‘The Boys of Foley St’ (Anu). ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘ Quantico’, ’Love Hate’ and “Extra Ordinary”. He is a member of the theatre company ‘The Corps Ensemble.’

Brendan takes on the role of Jed Murray

Lecoq trained Andy Crook is Becoming Maggie’s Director. Andy is also a theatre teacher and performer. He has worked with various companies in the UK, France and USA. He also teaches regularly in drama schools across the UK and Ireland. He recently directed David Mamet's Speed the Plow at the Civic Theatre.

This is writer Donagh Humphreys’ second full length play having debuted with All That We Found Here (Dir Sarah Bradley) at The New Theatre in 2017. Donagh began writing for stage and screen while completing his MA in Film and TV at DCU and apprenticed with the World Film Group under the tutelage of legendary producer John Heyman (two time Cannes Grand Prix winner) where he developed television comedies.

Award-winning Irish & UK Arts site, No More Workhorse had this to say about Humphreys’ previous work : “A play that can make you laugh and make you reflect doesn’t come along that often.”

The Reviews Hub had this to say on writer Donagh Humphreys first play: “An exceptionally strong start to a career as a playwright”.

Book your tickets for Becoming Maggie today at www.thenewtheatre.com/becoming-maggie, tickets cost between €12.50 – €20.00.