Coleen Rooney shares how her son leaked her I’m A Celeb reveal

Coleen Rooney has admitted that one of her sons accidentally leaked her entrance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In November of last year, Coleen was revealed to be one of the contestants joining the 2024 series of the hit ITV reality show.

Coleen – who is the wife of former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney – ended up being a huge hit with viewers, and she finished the series in second place. McFly’s Danny Jones was later crowned as the new King of the Jungle.

Now, as she continues to reflect on her experience in the Australian jungle, Coleen has shared the hilarious story of the moment that one of her sons accidentally spoiled her casting.

In an interview with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on ITV’s This Morning, the mother-of-four was asked whether or not she found it difficult to keep her appearance on I’m A Celeb under wraps, ahead of its launch.

“Obviously people started asking me the question and I just raised my eyebrows. You know, I can't say anything,” Coleen explained.

“With the boys, I told the older ones and they were fine with it, but the younger ones overheard. We've watched it as a family for years and the younger ones dip in and out because it's late at night, but then they were excited once they knew I was actually going in,” the 38-year-old continued.

Coleen – who is a mum to four boys, Kai (15), Klay (11), Kit (8), and Cass (6) – then went on to share how Klay accidentally leaked her addition to the I’m A Celeb lineup.

“My 11-year-old came home from school and said: ‘Everyone is asking me if you're going in the jungle,’” she stated.

“I said: ‘What did you say?’, thinking that he had to be quiet. He said: ‘I just said yeah she is’, and I was like, ‘Oh ITV won't like that!’” Coleen exclaimed.

In her interview, Coleen also confessed how much she missed her family, noting: “I had no contact with the kids or Wayne or anyone. It was a month. It’s real. People don't realise how real it is."