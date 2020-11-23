Coleen Rooney shares adorable family Christmas card photos

Mum-of-four Coleen Rooney has had the festive photo shoot or dreams, and now we want one too!

Coleen shared the adorable photos to her Instagram account on Sunday evening, where she’s seen wearing matching red silky pyjamas, with her four sweet sons, 11-year-old Kai, seven-year-old Klay, four-year-old Kit and two-year-old Cass.

Credit: instagram.com/coleen_rooney

In the photos the proud mum is sitting in bed with her four boys all cuddled up together, looking sweetly off to the side, along with an individual photo of Coleen pictured with each of her sons on their own.

Delighted with how the festive photos turned out, Coleen went on to give her photographer, Grace Kellie a shout-out in the caption.

“My boys,” the 34-year-old lovingly wrote, followed by a red heart emoji. “Thank you so much @gracekelliephotography, another year, another fantastic shoot,” she added.

However, Coleen’s footballer husband, Wayne Rooney seemed to be absent from the photo shoot, as he doesn’t appear in any of the photos which she posted.

It should come as no surprise though, that many of Coleen’s followers were keen to gush about how lovely the family looked in the comment section underneath the post.

“Love these photos. A mam of beautiful boys,” one follower wrote.

“Bunch of little legends! Such a cute photo,” another commented.

“Gorgeous! I love your PJ's too,” a third wrote.