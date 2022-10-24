Coleen Rooney pens heartfelt birthday message to husband Wayne

Happy birthday to Wayne Rooney who is turning 34 years old today!

Wayne’s wife Coleen has been helping to make his day extra special by penning a touching tribute for him on social media, along with lovely snaps of their family-of-six.

Posting a selection of pictures of Wayne and his four sons as well as snaps of the couple spending quality time together to her 929K Instagram followers, Coleen wrote, “Happy Birthday @waynerooney we love you. Thank you for everything you do for us”.

Many followers of Coleen’s headed to the comments to also wish Wayne a happy birthday. One wrote, “Happy birthday @waynerooney hope you have a great day mate”.

“Happy birthday Wayne, have the best day with your lovely family x”, penned a second fan of the footballer.

A third added, “He’s very lucky to have such a beautiful soul by his side. Happy birthday x”.

Coleen and Wayne’s eldest son also shared a birthday message for his dad saying, “Happy Birthday Dad. Thanks for everything. Love you”.

He also posted an adorable throwback snap of him as a tot kitted out in Manchester United gear on the pitch with Wayne and the Premier League trophy.

The Rooney’s share four sons together- 12-year-old Kai, nine-year-old Klay, six-year-old Kit and four-year-old Cass.

During the summer, Wayne announced that he is managing an American soccer club, DC United, meaning he would be spending more time in the United States.

Soon after the news was revealed, Coleen and their children jetted off to America to spend family time with Wayne over there before the boys headed back to school for the new term.