Codex Beauty arrives in one of the world’s leading pharmacy chains

There are now even more ways to shop your favourite Codex Beauty products as the brand launch in one of the world’s leading pharmacy chains. The natural skincare collective joins a list of incredible brands that are available at Boots, a company that has been at the forefront of health and beauty retail since 1849 and is one of the largest and most significant players in the pharmacy chain industry.

If you aren’t familiar with the brand, Codex Beauty is a collective of global skin care lines built on science, natural ingredients, plant-based preservatives, pharmaceutical-grade processes, safety and efficacy trials, sustainability, and consumer transparency. Its offering is entirely organic, free of harmful chemical compounds, and rigorously tested according to biotechnology practices.

The brand continues to go from strength to strength, on the back of this appealing positioning and with the announcement of their arrival into Boots. Boots is an important retailer for the brand as Irish women have become used to purchasing beauty products there since their arrival back in 1996.

Available in 13 Boots stores across Ireland, you will not be able to miss the Codex Beauty stand which will stock the much-loved Bia Discovery Set (€55.00). The kit contains all the essentials you need to nourish your skin, with four travel friendly deluxe minis including the Bia Exfoliating Wash, Bia Skin Superfood, Bia Eye Gel Cream and Bia Day Cream. It’s perfect for anyone looking to try out the range without having to commit to full sized products or as a gift for a sustainable skincare loving friend.

Tracey Ryan Managing Director and Master Formulator of Codex Beauty Europe commented “we are incredibly excited and very proud to be launching Codex Beauty in Boots stores across the country. Securing this world-renowned retailer as a stockist of Codex has been a goal of ours since our launch in June 2019 so to have achieved that goal this year has been wonderful.”

Codex Beauty is available now online from www.boots.ie as well as 13 Boots stores across Ireland.