Coca-Cola brings ‘Real Magic’ to designated drivers this Christmas season.

Coca-Cola HBC is proud to announce the return of its Designated Driver initiative, the annual Christmas campaign that rewards those who stay sober on nights out to ensure their friends and family members get home safely.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton, TD, today launched the road-safety campaign, together with ambassador James Kavanagh, the Road Safety Authority and industry stakeholders.

In anticipation of this special festive season, Coca-Cola’s Christmas mission is to celebrate the simple joy of human connection and the 2021 road safety campaign aims to bring this Real Magic to designated drivers.

Drivers can avail two free soft drinks or water from the Coca-Cola HBC range throughout December, at participating venues in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The brand will also reward Designated Drivers by providing free parking spots at Q-Parks in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast every weekend during the Month. Drivers simply need to present themselves as the Coca-Cola Designated Driver to car park security by pressing the intercom button on pay machines to benefit from parking free-of-charge when on a night out.

To spread this Real Magic across the country, social media personality James Kavanagh and influential broadcaster Melissa Riddell will also take on the role of Designated Driver and their followers will, in turn, be in with a chance to win the ultimate night out in Dublin and Belfast. More information will be shared on their respective Instagram channels in due course – @MelissaRiddell and @JamesAlanKavanagh.

Presenter and Writer James Kavanagh said, “I’m thrilled to be on board to help spread the word about the Coca-Cola Designated Driver campaign. Anyone who knows me knows I live for Christmas nights out but don’t always feel like drinking. December is such a busy time of year and it’s stunning that Coca-Cola are rewarding those who choose to be the Designated Driver with free soft drinks and parking, making a night out that much better!”

In the Republic of Ireland, the Designated Driver campaign is supported by the Road Safety Authority, An Garda Síochána and Drinkaware. It is also backed by the Licensed Vintners Association, the Vintners Federation of Ireland, the Restaurants Association of Ireland, and the Irish Hotels Federation. In Northern Ireland, the campaign is supported by the PSNI, Hospitality Ulster and the NI Hotels Federation.

Designated Drivers can avail of the two free soft drinks from the Coca‑Cola HBC range by simply making themselves known to bar staff at participating venues. Drinks from the range include Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Deep RiverRock and Fruice.

Participating venues will be featured on www.coke.ie/xmas. Follow #HolidaysAreComing on social to be a part of the conversation.