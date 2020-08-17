A Clueless series is on the way and it’s all about Dionne

The 1995 cult-classic, Clueless, is getting its own reboot and being turned into a TV show… again. The teenage film quickly became a phenomenon of its era — following Cher Horowitz, played by Alicia Silverstone, who's a materialistic, somewhat ditzy-blonde teen, and queen of popularity. This time though, the reboot will focus on Cher’s best friend Dionne, originally played by Stacey Dash.

Fans of Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars are going to love this modern and mysterious take on a classic teen comedy.

Variety has described it as “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unravelling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

With that said, it’s fair to say that the new series will differ quite a lot from the original in way of storyline, while still aligning with the infamous Clueless vibe — this time offering a fresh perspective, focusing on Dionne, a strong, black, female character.

It has also been revealed that the new version of Clueless will be available on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Will and Grace writers, Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, have been working on this new show since last October, with original Clueless producer, Robert Lawrence, as executive producer on the series.