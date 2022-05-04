Cloud10 & McCauley Pharmacies introduce Bondi Sands’ Everyday Skincare to Ireland!

Bondi Sands has launched their most exciting drop to date: Everyday Skincare, by Bondi Sands on Cloud10, McCauley Health + Beauty Pharmacies and selected pharmacies nationwide.

A standout skincare range designed by experts to create a routine that’s easy to navigate, for everyone, everywhere – promising epic results! Being a category first for Aussie moguls, Bondi Sands, there’s no surprise that the new skincare launch has generated a huge buzz of anticipation across socials worldwide, with a whopping 50,000 people joining the waitlist, eager to find out more.

There is so much to love about this range:

Packed with Australian botanicals

Created with trusted skin experts

High level active ingredients

100% recyclable post-consumer packaging

Tested by real people

Affordable prices

Daydream Whipped Moisturiser (EUR 12.95), linked here.

Dreaming of soft, smooth, bouncy skin? Make your dream a reality, this everyday cream instantly absorbs into skin and provides up to 72 hours of hydration so you can continue dreaming long after application. Enriched with Sunflower Seed Oil, Desert Lime Extract and Rosehip Oil to leave you with hydrated, nourished and rejuvenated skin.

Thirsty Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum (EUR 11.95), linked here.

Bondi Sands Thirsty Skin is designed to intensely hydrate your skin and lock in moisture like no other; enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Algae Extract for plump and perky skin.

Sweet Dreams (EUR 13.95), linked here.

Complete your bedtime routine with Bondi Sands’ creamy Night Moisturiser: Sweet Dreams. This nourishing, overnight cream provides up to 72 hours of hydration and contains Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Wild Hibiscus Flower and Algae, for a fresh-faced, nourished complexion when you wake up.

Fresh’n Up Gel Cleanser (EUR 12.95), linked here.

Treat your skin and Fresh'n Up with the gentle gel cleanser that works to cleanse the skin, remove makeup, excess oil and impurities. Infused with natural botanicals including Calendula Extract, Chamomile and Aloe Vera, Bondi Sands Fresh'n Up face cleanser works to soothe irritation, reduce the appearance of redness and leave your skin clean and nourished – dreams!

Buff’n Polish Gentle Chemical Exfoliant (EUR 12.95), linked here.

It’s Glow Time! Feeling rough? Sounds like you need a good Buff'n Polish… Bondi Sands style! This chemical exfoliant contains gentle actives that work to exfoliate and resurface the skin; enriched with Cherry Blossom, AHA and PHA to purify and smooth, for your clearest complexion yet.

Bondi Babe Clay Mask (EUR 14.95), linked here.

Blue Babes Have More Fun… become the ultimate Bondi Babe with the purifying blue clay mask; the one that detoxifies skin for a clear complexion. Formulated with Blue Spirulina Extract, Bentonite Clay and Matcha, Bondi Sands Bondi Babe reduces redness and draws out impurities to leave you with firm and glowing skin.

Begin Again Vitamin B3 Serum (EUR 13.99), linked here.

Your Skin All-Rounder; breathe a sigh of relief knowing you can Begin Again with this fast absorbing Vitamin B3 serum; designed to target hyper-pigmentation and uneven skin tone to brighten and resurface your skin. Developed with hot-right-now Niacinamide, Squalane & Lilli Pilli for even, glowing skin.

Sunny Daze SPF 50 Moisturiser (EUR 16.95), linked here.

Your SPF BFF: don’t be in a daze when it comes to sun protection! This hydrating, SPF 50 Mineral Moisturiser is a daily essential to protect your face against UVA & UVB sun exposure; non-ghosting and enriched with Vitamin E, Wild Hibiscus Extract and Zinc Oxide, this little gem provides up to 72 hours of hydration for happy, plump and protected skin.

Fountain Of Youth Bakuchiol Serum (EUR 12.95), linked here.

Take a one way trip to our favourite destination: the Fountain Of Youth. This Vitamin A alternative resurfaces skin and helps fight against the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The bakuchiol serum is enriched with Bakuchiol, Sunflower Seed and Rosella Extract to hydrate, fade pigmentation and soften skin.

Wonder Potion Hero Oil (EUR 13.95), shop here.

Let the magic happen with Bondi Sands Wonder Potion; this all-in-one works to soothe irritation, decongest skin and assist with the signs of aging, to make all your wishes true! Developed with Sea Buckthorn, Calendula Extract and Rosehip Oil, Bondi Sands Wonder Potion leaves you with bright, hydrated and nourished skin – tick, tick, tick!

Gold'n Hour Vitamin C Serum (EUR 12.95), shop here.

Every hour is Gold'n Hour with Bondi Sands’ brightening Vitamin C serum; expertly designed to brighten, soothe and nourish for the ultimate radiant complexion. Designed with Vitamin C, Kakadu Plum and Licorice Root Extract for luminous skin every day!

Eye Spy Vitamin C Eye Cream (EUR 12.95), shop here.

Eye Spy a Vitamin C Eye Cream that makes 3 hours sleep look like 12 *adds to basket*. Hit snooze one more time knowing you can instantly brighten your under eyes with illuminating particles that both brighten and diminish dark circles instantly and overtime – result! Bondi Sands Eye Spy Eye Cream is enriched with Vitamin C, Green Coffee Bean and Carrot Oil to soothe and hydrate tired eyes, resulting in brighter skin.