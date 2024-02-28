Cloud 10 Beauty debuts fab new gift box, featuring TikTok’s top beauty picks

The viral products from TikTok all in one gift set! They’ve been all over your TikTok feed ..now they’re available in Cloud 10 Beauty’s #TikTok Trending Gift Set!

The Gift Box offers a special selection of our totally trending beauty essentials, carefully curated to your skincare and makeup needs. With standout favourites from brands such as Paula's Choice, The Ordinary and E.l.f. Whether you're looking to achieve a flawless complexion, enhance your lashes, or nourish your lips, this gift box has you covered. Plus, it's perfect for gifting or to treat yourself!

Vita Liberata Body Blur | Full Size

“Magic in a bottle”

Vita Liberata Body Blur is an all-over body make-up cream, suitable for face and body. This body makeup helps to cover imperfections and give the appearance of beautifully smooth tanned skin, minimises blemishes and reflects light for a gorgeous soft-focus effect.

The Ordinary Multi Peptide Eye Serum | Full Size

“Instant plumping eye cream”

Leave your eye area looking smoother, younger & brighter with The Ordinary Multi Peptide Eye Serum. The perfect anti-aging serum, reducing the appearance of crow's feet, puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles and under eye bags.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant | 30ml

‘One bottle sold every 7 seconds’

The sensation that is Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. This product works to exfoliates the skin's surface, gently sweep away dead skin cells, unclog & shrink enlarged pores. Achieve smooth & even skin tone with this beauty sensation.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Volumizing and Thickening Mascara | Full Size

“Lashes are so insanely long”

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Volumizing and Thickening Mascara delivers volume, fullness and length to eyelashes. Infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full & lightweight lashes, that don't flake or smudge.

First Aid Beauty Anti-Chafe Stick | 9.9g

“Nothing Compares”

First Aid Beauty Anti-Chafe Stick is your one must have product to stop chaffing this summer. A tiktok phenomenon, this formula will have your legs friction free for 10,000 steps, and allow your summer legs to be FABulous.

E.l.f. Lip Lacquer | Full Size

“Believe the hype”

E.l.f. Lip Laquer is a non-sticky, juicy formula that ensures comfort while the high-shine finish elevates your lip game. Whether you opt for a subtle tint or a bold night-out look, the e.l.f. Lip Lacquer is the key to luscious, hydrated lips.

CeraVe Hydrating Cream To Foam Cleanser | 50ml

“All-time favourite cleanser”

CeraVe Hydrating Cream To Foam Cleanser is a gentle cleanser that removes makeup and daily grime without drying or stripping the skin's barrier. This face and body wash is formulated with Ceramides,

Hyaluronic Acid and Amino Acids to restore and replenish skin. We've seen this all over #Skintok, and we’re obsessed!

