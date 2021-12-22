Clean hair in 2 minutes with no need for water? Yes please!

Renowned for its iconic dry shampoo range, French botanical brand Klorane is excited to launch its latest innovation in the range – a volumising dry shampoo with Organic Flax.

Klorane’s dry shampoos are a staple with beauty lovers, with one being sold every 9 seconds across the globe. The latest formula in the collection retains all the properties of the cult range with the added benefit of adding more texture and volume to the hair for an added boost between washes.

Developed after extensive research by the brand, this new dry shampoo formula is particularly perfect for those with fine hair. Fine or limp hair can be caused by a numbers of factors including life stage, harsh treatments or external stress. Permanent bleaching, blow-drying on a high heat or aggressors such as UV light and smoking can also result in damage to the hair surface, cuticle and hair fiber.

In a recent survey, lack of volume was listed as the number one hair concern with 54% of respondents looking for quick hair routines to match their busy lifestyles. 46% also noted that they want their hair routines to be natural.

Klorane’s new highly texturising dry shampoo containing flax fiber, Linum usitatissimum L., lifts the roots and provides long-lasting volume and hold to fine hair while cleaning it, without weighing it down or leaving it stiff.

Made with flax fibers which contain ultra-absorbent natural powders, this innovative new dry shampoo gives immediate and long-lasting volume for 8 hours with an invisible finish. The incredible formula also leaves hair soft and shiny while helping hair styles stay in place for longer!

In just two minutes, hair is left as clean as after using a rinse out shampoo and delicately fragranced with fruity, floral and musk notes.

This new routine saves water and contributes to Klorane Botanical Foundation's actions to protect global water resources and combat the drying out of soil. Klorane’s brand ethos has always focused on a commitment to the environment while creating great botanical based products that work, using sustainable farming methods. The Klorane Botanical Foundation is also committed to saving water through reforestation actions around the world.

With Klorane’s dry shampoo, it is easy to make an impact and save water. By swapping out one hair wash per week, using dry shampoo in its place, can save up to 500 litres of water per year!

The Klorane Volume Dry Shampoo with Flax 150ml has an RRP of €11.50 and is available from Irish pharmacies nationwide or online at www.Millies.ie.

#SaveTime #SaveWater #SaveStyle