Beauty must-haves: Clarins Summer collection is everything

The Clarins Summer collection has been announced and we are cannot wait for it to land in May. Clarins collections never disappoint and this year is no exception – it includes 4 on the go, easy to use products to create a sun kissed look to die for. Clarins has headed to sunny climes for this year’s inspo – the Mediterranean. It’s warm colours, blazing sun and heady fragrances are all sources of inspiration for the new Summer collection.

The compact bronzing powder gives a natural, healthy glow. It comes in 3 matte shades which can be used in combination or separately to enhance all skin tones. It’s also worth noting the beautiful packaging with a coloured mosaic decoration.

Summer Bronzing Compact €44



New this year is their fabulous 2-in-1 healthy glow powder to light up the eyes and cheeks. Twist To Glow comes in three punch shades. The powder magically illuminates these eyes and cheeks for a very pretty Summer glow.

‘Twist to Glow’ #01 Coral #02 Pink & #03 Mandarin €29



It’s an innovative little gem which has a small grid that grates and transforms the solid texture into an ultra-fine powder.

Also new this year is the Lip Twist Duo – a stain-effect felt for lips with a sparkle effect balm. This colourful felt and topcoat balm enhances the lips in just two steps. On one end, the tint-effect stains the lips and on the other, the balm tip enhances the colour and adds sparkle and shine.

Lip Duo #01 #02 & #03 €18

And two new highlighter shades of SOS Primer for a sun kissed or pearly complexion. The SOS Primer is our go-to primer so the addition of two new summery shades with super-light textures ensures we will have the prettiest complexion.

SOS Primer #08 Pink Pearls & #09 Amber Pearls €31



The Summer collection is available at selected Clarins stockists and online at Clarins.ie from end of May.