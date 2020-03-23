Clarins commits to producing hand sanitizer to help health workers

In the face of the COVID-19 international health crisis, and in the spirit of solidarity, Group Clarins commits its production resources to providing hand sanitizer to hospitals. In the face of an unprecedented health crisis, the Clarins Group, a socially responsible company, takes action to respond to the shortage of hand sanitizer affecting the French health service.

Their industrial sites in Pontoise, Strasbourg and Amiens have already produced and delivered 14,500 bottles of hand sanitizer to hospitals. Produced in large-format 400ml bottles, these 14,500 units are a first step in assisting hospital staff as quickly as possible.

Their objective is to actively continue the production of hand sanitizer as long as necessary and always in adequate sanitary and safety conditions for all of the employees currently mobilized in our factories.

“We would like to thank all those who are contributing to our socially-responsible initiative: our Production and Research & Development teams, our suppliers, our carriers and above all, the hospital staff. We are especially appreciative of their commitment which allows us to actively participate in the collective effort during these exceptional circumstances.”

We all need to do our part to help one another during this current crisis.