Clarins commit to 3-year funding support with The Bee Sanctuary of Ireland.

From the very beginning in 1954, Clarins has been committed to respecting nature and people. An obvious direction for a family-run brand where every product is formulated using plant extracts. With nature as our primary source of inspiration we are working hard at a global level towards our 2025 commitments to care for people and care for the planet. Locally for Clarins Ireland, it is this commitment and our fundamental core brand values that have led us to a very exciting partnership with The Bee Sanctuary of Ireland in Co Wicklow.

The Bee Sanctuary of Ireland has been bringing a bit of ‘magnifique’ to the small village of Coolafancy in south County Wicklow for over four years now. The first and only true native wild bee sanctuary in the world, this former family farm is at the forefront of communicating the plight of native wild bees – bumblebees and solitary bees – who are disappearing worldwide at an alarming rate and educating about what can be done to reverse this worrying trend.

Set on 55 acres – about the size of 31 football pitches – of wild and flower filled organically managed habitat, the bee sanctuary is a beacon of light promoting the simple actions that can be taken to help our vital but endangered wild bees.

A not for profit social enterprise run by husband and wife team Paul Handrick and Clare-Louise Donelan and their four children, this unique project is all about combining on the ground positive action with inspiring social media content to bring their message to the attention of as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

Eoghan O’Sullivan, General Manager, Clarins Ireland said: ‘At Clarins Ireland, we are delighted to partner with Paul and the team at The Bee Sanctuary for the next 3 years. We have a long history in bee welfare and have just completed a 3-year study with Maynooth University on the Winter active honey bee. Clarins Ireland are very excited about this new partnership and are committed to do everything we can to support The Bee Sanctuary with their work and planned development over the coming years. We look forward to working together towards a common goal’

Clarins, whose products are plant and flower based have an active involvement in ensuring that the very creatures who pollinate flowers continue to thrive into the future to do just that.

The partnership this year will among other things see the creation of the first phase of an extensive willow filled forest walk around the sanctuary and the sowing of a 6 acre species rich wildflower meadow to be named Jacques’ Meadow after Clarins founder, Jacques Courtin-Clarins.

“It’s great to get Clarins support just as we move this project to the next phase” said The Bee Sanctuary of Ireland founder Paul Handrick, “especially as there is no ask on behalf of Clarins Ireland. They know our messaging is blunt, edgy and honest as it needs to be for bees and the planet and they are not asking us to get involved in carbon offsetting or net zero ambitions. They appreciate who we are and what we are about. It’s refreshing to come across. This partnership will help us to reach a lot more people, a lot more quickly and hopefully result in a lot more positive impact for bees and nature.”

Vive les bourdons! – Long live the bumblebees!

Photos credit – Claire-Louise Donelan