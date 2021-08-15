Clarins Calm Essentiel: what SHEmazing fans said about it

We asked three SHEmazing fans to test the Clarins Calm Essentiel range.

With over 50% of women claiming to have sensitive or weakened skin, Clarins laboratories have developed a brand new skincare range specifically formulated to address sensitive skincare concerns. Calm Essentiel contains key products to soothe and comfort the skin, a corrective gel to help promote a more even skintone, correcting redness and a restoring treatment oil to nourish and reset the skin.

This is what SHEmazing fans said when they tried the range:

Sarah Phelan, Dublin

I am 25 and I have depended on products that I’ve seen influencers promoting for skincare advice, but this has been disastrous for my skin. I’ve bought what they recommended not realising that they were being paid to promote products. As I’ve grown older, I now realise that I need a more serious efficacious brand that has really looked into the science behind the needs of sensitive and red skin as it really affects confidence and how you feel about yourself. When I saw the chance to try this on the shemazing site, I thought it was just another promotion but I thought it sounds like a range that I need, so why not give it a try. When I say, that the change in my skin has been remarkable, I’m not exaggerating. Firstly, I didn’t know that Clarins pays so much attention to the environment and that they were carbon neutral. This is a big deal to me. I also didn’t understand or know how they research ingredients that deliver benefits to the skin in such a meaningful way. I also wasn’t aware that how you apply product and the technique that you use, promotes lymphatic drainage which prevents stretching to the skin and I know this is important as the skin is so delicate. I needed to use all of the products – I did add the Clarins Essentiel Oil to the soothing emulsion but not everyday as I felt I didn’t need it. The application advice that we received said this was ok and I was impressed that it wasn’t all about using every product and that its ok to use it from time to time. The result from using the range over time was significant. The skin feels really soothed (is that a word?) but at the same time exceptionally hydrated too. I would highly recommend using this range as it brought great comfort to me and reduced my redness in a very obvious way. I also would recommend looking into other product ranges from Clarins as they care about the environment and the ingredients that they use so even if this range isn’t for you, they will probably have other products for your skin type.

Rebecca Curran, Leitrim

My mum has always used Clarins so I definitely feel like it’s a brand that is close to my heart, but I’ve never used it as I inherited my dad’s super-sensitve, dry and red skin. As a young woman, its hard to have such dry and red skin as it makes applying make up difficult and that makes me feel bad – especially when the redness comes through no matter how many layers of make up and powder I apply. I’m careful about the products that I put in and on my body as I think that makes a difference to my sensitivity so I was glad to learn of the plant origins of the ingredients and how they were natural too. Before using the range, I didn’t know that Clarins put so much into research and that they cared so much about the environment too. That was impressive as my generation care more about those things that our parents did. The products are so pretty – I’m not sure how relevant that is to some people but I have an aesthetic in my room, and I will everything I use to ‘fit’. That said, the products worked so well that if they didn’t look good, I’d still use them. I took the time to read about the products as the application of them in the correct order is important. I found taking the time required to create the ritual of putting them on, had the added benefit of being relaxing too. I needed to add the Clarins Calm Essentiel Oil to my Soothing Emulsion every day as I suffer so badly with dry sensitive skin but others may not need to do that step. It’s also a good product to have so that you can use it when you need to on more ‘dry’ days. I did follow the Clarins routine by using the products morning and night and was impressed by the impact they had on my skin. It wasn’t overnight that I saw a change in how my skin looked but with a week of careful use, it did make a huge difference. My skin had a visible change to it being less dry and the redness dissipated. With two weeks use, this improved again. I didn’t have to apply as much make up to cover my redness up and felt more confident when I was out, that it wouldn’t come through. I’m delighted that I got to try the range and have discovered a new best friend for my skincare routine. If like me you suffer from redness that impacts on how you feel about yourself, then this is a must buy range for your bedroom.

Amanda Dillon, Cork

I constantly suffer from sensitive skin but more that, I can’t seem to crack a product or range that doesn’t make my skin worse. That is until now. I would never have considered using Clarins for my skincare products as I thought it was just a beautiful brand but one that wouldn’t work for me. I couldn’t have been more wrong. I needed to use the full range of products and I also followed their suggested regime religiously. I figured, if I’m going to give this a go, I’ll do it properly. During the day, I added a few drops of the Clarins Calm Essentiel Oil to the soothing emulsion and applied it to my face. I left it ‘sink’ it when I was getting dressed and the feeling after giving it that time was pure hydration. I usually just slap everything on at the same time but by giving this time to ‘work’ the results were immense. I then applied the Clarins Clam Essential Redness Gel as I suffer terribly from redness and this too was incredibly soothing but more importantly, I noticed a step-change in my skin that day and this improved with each day of use. I had incorrectly dismissed the Clarins brand as being for me with my troublesome skin but I’m really glad I’ve discovered it now after having the change to try these products. I’d highly recommend them if, like me, your skin is in need of some TLC and if you suffer from redness.

