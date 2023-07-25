Claire Byrne admits the reason why she declined Late Late Show role

Claire Byrne has opened up about the reason behind her decision to say ‘no’ to The Late Late Show.

The RTÉ chat show’s former host, Ryan Tubridy, presented his final show on May 26. Prior to Ryan’s departure, it was confirmed that comedian Patrick Kielty would be taking over the reins as host later this year.

In the leadup to Ryan Tubridy’s successor, it was heavily speculated that TV and radio presenter Claire Byrne would land the role. However, on May 4, the 47-year-old stated on her radio show, Today With Claire Byrne, that she had taken herself out of the running.

A few months on from the swirling rumours, Claire has now chosen to open up about the ordeal – and why she didn’t want the job.

“I don’t often look at social media about myself and I’d never go searching for what people would say about a programme, but I did then because I was trying to weigh up what it might mean if I kept my name in The Late Late Show loop,” the mum-of-three explained in an interview with The Irish Times.

“And I did stop and think about whether I wanted to introduce the level of scrutiny that that show brings into my life, and for me the decision was that I didn’t. Because I get enough of it, without taking it to a whole other level,” Claire continued.

The Ireland’s Smartest host also admitted that her children wanted her to stay at home on Friday nights, when The Late Late Show usually airs.

“Friday is sort of a family night,” she detailed, noting that her kids want to continue watching the annual Toy Show with her.

“I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me,” Claire promised.

“While I’d never rule out other TV projects, The Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves,” she added.