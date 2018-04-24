Cider of the summer: There’s a new drink in town, and we’re all over it

The recent warm weather may have attracted you to a traditional Irish activity known simply as 'cans.'

The call goes out across Whats App groups and before you know it, you're by a body of water, slathered in sun screen with an after-work can in your hand.

If the most recent bout of sunshine had you questioning you drink of choice, then we have some news for you.

A post shared by Jane Casey (@jaincasey) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

There's a new kid on the block when it comes to the refrigerated section of the alcohol aisle.

Developed to cater to the preferred taste of the Irish cider-drinker, Appleman's is vying for the top spot when it comes to our drink of choice.

The tins promise a true apple taste – not too sweet and not too dry.

'Cider drinkers were starved of choice for years but now, with the launch of Appleman’s and the growing popularity of Orchard Thieves, we are finally able to say that Irish people have choice in cider,' Emma-Jane McKeown, Appleman’s Senior Brand Manager, said.

And with only 200 calories per can (that's less than a large glass of wine btw), it's a handy tipple for anyone watching their syns.

More good weather for cans on the canal weather, please – just remember to clean up after yourselves.