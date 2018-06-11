Chupi gave the Magdalene Laundry survivors the most moving gift

Chupi Jewellery has warmed our hearts with this incredibly moving gesture. The Dublin designer Chupi and her team kindly created 280 necklaces for each of the Magdalene Laundry survivors.

The heartwarming gesture has strengthened our love of Chupi and everything she does.

She tweeted about the touching project: “For #DublinHonoursMagadalenes we made a necklace for each of the 280 women who experienced the horror of the Magdalene laundries. My brilliant team spent yesterday making, packing and writing cards to these brave women. Thank you @NorahCasey for making it possible to honour them.”

For #DublinHonoursMagadalenes we made a necklace for each of the 280 women who experienced the horror of the Magdalene launderies. My brilliant team spent yesterday making, packing and writing cards to these brave women. Thank you @NorahCasey for making it possible to honour them pic.twitter.com/sCShjm4F5p — Chupi Jewellery (@ChupiJewelry) June 6, 2018

The necklaces were wrapped up in dainty little Chupi boxes and sent to the women who were being honoured in Dublin this week.

Founder of the jewellery company Chupi Sweetman and the team have received waves of praise with the tweet receiving nearly 800 likes.

Vivienne Flood of RTÉ wrote: “What a lovely thought. Congratulations and thanks to both of you for all your efforts to honour these courageous women on all our behalf.”

You got a huge cheer from all the women when I announced it – we’re just about to give them out before lunch – thank you so much to you and your team from all of us at #DublinHonoursMagadalenes https://t.co/jFbopv9juB — Norah Casey (@NorahCasey) June 6, 2018

Anna Geary shared, “A beautiful thing to do for these women xx”

Another Twitter user wrote: “What a lovely thing to do for these ladies. Well done everyone involved.”

Earlier this week, the survivors were honoured at two events in the capital. It is understood that women travelled from all around the world to visit Dublin for this historic occasion.

The survivors were honoured at a garden party at Áras an Uachtaráin hosted by President Michael D Higgins and later attended a gala dinner at Mansion House.

“Today, here in Áras an Uachtaráin as President of Ireland, mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, I apologise to you – the survivors of the Magdalene regime.”https://t.co/z9ZH5HHE5q pic.twitter.com/8aE5UyDfkR — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) June 5, 2018

It is believed that at least 10,000 women passed through the doors of Magdalene Laundries in Ireland from 1922 to 1996.

The President acknowledged how women were failed by the State which should have 'had your welfare at its core.'

Ambassador for Dublin Honours Magdalenes, Norah Casey shared, “This event is not about celebration, it’s about dignity and respect.”