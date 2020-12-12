Christmas tipples to try this year!

Is there anything better than a little Christmas tipple? It’s Christmas Eve, the tree lights are twinkling, the town is lit up, the fire is warm. All that’s missing is a little festive tipple in your hand.

Impress your friends and family this year with these gorgeous festive cocktail concoctions, specifically designed to give your gathering that little extra festive spritz. From the Merry Moscow Mule to the Chocolatini, these classic – and not so classic – cocktails take on a Christmas twist, just in time for party season. Cheers!

Rudolph’s Christmas Spritzer (Pitcher)

1 cup Cranberries or maraschino cherries

¼ cup lemon juice

2 ½ cups Cranberry juice

2 cups Ginger ale

2 ½ cups Orange juice

½ cup Maraschino cherry, juice

2 cups Vodka

Combine and add a sprig of rosemary for that extra, festive zing!

The Holly Jolly

1/3 cup Clementine or blood orange, fresh squeezed juice

Pomegranate seeds

1 sprig Thyme or mint, fresh

1/3 cup Ginger beer

¼ cup Vodka

1/8 cup St. Germain (elderflower liquor)

Grapefruit Sleigh Bell Spritz (Pitcher)

4 grapefruits (2 juiced, 2 thinly sliced)

2 cups Aperol

1 bottle prosecco

1 sprig rosemary

This fresh and zesty mix will go down a treat at the start of any party. (Hint – The garnish is what really makes it!)

Merry Moscow Mule

¼ cup vodka

¼ cup cranberry juice

¼ cup ginger ale

¼ cup lime juice

Cranberries and rosemary for garnish

A twist on a classic, this festive treat is a must for cocktail enthusiasts.

Red-Nosed Reindeer Cocktail (Pitcher)

1/3 cup sugar

3/4 cup water

1 cup fresh cranberry juice

1 lemon, cut into wedges

1/2 orange, cut into slices

1 1/2 cups dry gin – Bombay Sapphire, Beefeater or Tangueray suggested

3 cups chilled Ginger Ale

Cranberries

4 mint sprigs

Sweet, fresh and merry – this tipple will tickle your tastebuds!

Christmas Chocolatini

1/3 cup Baileys Irish Cream

1/8 cup vodka

¼ chocolate liqueur

Simple, but strong! This tempting chocolate dream is creamy and delicious – but watch out, it's stronger than it looks!

Old Festive Old Fashioned

1 Orange peel

6 sprigs Rosemary

4tsp Cinnamon rosemary simple syrup

2tbsp Honey

3 Cinnamon sticks

3 dashes Angostura bitters

¼ cup Bourbon

½ cup Water

Another classic, with the addition of a few wintery notes – the cinnamon and rosemary give a spicy, sweet taste to this cocktail menu staple.

Lemon Winter Warmer

4 large sprigs Rosemary

¼ cup Lemon juice, fresh

3tbsp Rosemary simple syrup

6 tbsp Granulated sugar

Ice cubes

¼ cup Bourbon

6 tbsp Water

Another strong one! This is for the experienced cocktail drinker with its sharp and heart blend of flavours.

Spiced Mulled Wine

1 Orange

2tbsp Maple syrup

3 Cinnamon sticks

6 Cloves, whole

3 Star anise, whole

1 cup orange juice

1 bottle sweet red wine

A Christmas staple, we couldn't make a Christmas drinks list and not include this people pleaser!

Festive Fizz

1 Maraschino cherries and orange, twists

¼ cup Orange juice

¼ cup Bourbon

½ cup Champagne

¼ cup Grand Marnier

Sweet, but strong, this winter warmer will put them red into your cheeks this Christmas.

Santa’s Sleigh

1 cup Cranberries, frozen

1tbsp Ginger

1 Lemon, Juice of

1 Lime, wedges

Mint, fresh leaves

½ cup Cranberry & ginger syrup

1tbsp Lime juice

¼ cup Sugar

1 bottle Soda water/club soda

1 Ice cubes

1 cup Rum, white