Christmas in July! Christmas FM returning to the airwaves tomorrow

If you happen to hear Wham's Last Christmas blarring from someone's car radio tomorrow, don't be alarmed!

With less than six months until Christmas, festive fans will be delighted to hear that Christmas FM is preparing to broadcast live online this week for one day only!

Everyone’s favourite Christmas station is back this Thursday to celebrate Christmas in July – adding some festive cheer to your staycation plans this summer!

The station wants to hear your “Christmas Magic Moments” – everything from stories, songs, memories, food and traditions. Share them with the Christmas FM Instagram to be in with the chance of winning one of five €100 One4All gift cards. Christmas fans can enter by following Christmas FM on Instagram and sending a video, photo or audio clip telling the station about your Christmas Magic Moments!

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, commented: “We are on the countdown to Christmas, so we’re dusting off the mics and we want to share this festive cheer with you – what better time than July when we have less than six months to go! We want to hear from you. Tell us about your “Christmas Magic Moments”- have you a favourite memory or is there a tradition you always do? Is there a funny story from last year? Who do you want around the kitchen table? Tell us about what makes Christmas magic for you!”

Tune in to Christmas FM online on Thursday, July 9, as they broadcast from home for the first time ever to bring you all your festive favourites in July! Christmas FM is available online, on your mobile, on your smart speaker at www.christmasfm.com/

Christmas FM is available online here.