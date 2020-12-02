25 Christmas gifts for men who are difficult to buy for

Men and Christmas shopping lists do not mix well. Year after year, I compile my list over months of careful planning. Jewellery for Mum, a restaurant voucher for my sister, the latest make-up palette for my bestie…and every year I am stumped by the men in my life. And there’s no point asking either. If I hear ‘You don’t have to get me anything, really,’ one more time, I swear…

This year, however, will be different. This year, I am arming you with the inspiration you need to buy for every man in your life, from your Marvel obsessed little brother to your hard to buy for boyfriend to your ‘I don’t mind’ Dad.

Louis Copeland ‘Bellroy Note Sleeve Wallet’ (RRP €89.00)

This slick and stylish leather wallet is the perfect present for any style-conscious man this Christmas. Gift them a bit of luxury and prestige this Christmas with a present that is both slick and functional.

With three quick access slots and a pull tab for less used cards, this slim design also has a full-sized note section and coin pocket. Available in blue, brown, multi, navy, orange and wine, to cover every trend-setter’s taste!

Specsavers ‘Viktor & Rolf Glasses’ (RRP €239.00)

One for the hipsters, these chunky acetate plastic glasses from Viktor & Rolf at Specsavers will radiate confidence from any stylish man in your life.

The dark tortoiseshell colouring and small round eye shape both nod to classic design while also keeping way ahead of the predicted 2021 fashion trends. A statement look is always welcome to any dapper dresser!

Never Mind the B#ll*cks, Here's the Science: A scientist's guide to the biggest challenges facing our species today’ by Luke O'Neill (RRP €30.99)

In his fascinating and thought-provoking new book, Professor Luke O'Neill, one of the leading voices of authority during the COVID-19 pandemic, grapples with life's biggest questions and tells us what science has to say about them:

Do we have control over our lives?

Must we vaccinate our children?

Are men and women's brains different?

Will we destroy the planet?

Covering topics from global pandemics to gender, addiction to euthanasia, Luke's trademark easy wit and clever pop-culture references deconstruct the science to make complex questions accessible. ‘Never Mind the B#ll*ocks’ is a celebration of science and hard facts in a time of fake news and sometimes unhelpful groupthink.

Festive Afternoon Tea at The Shelbourne (from RRP €62 per person)

Make it a gift you can both enjoy with an afternoon in The Shelbourne Hotel. The Shelbourne offers a sublimely seasonal Festive Afternoon Tea in the Lord Mayor’s Lounge. Sparkling chandeliers, the glow of the fire, impeccable service and delicate piano music playing in the background will instantly relax, and the selection of traditional favourites and specially created holiday treats on the Festive Afternoon Tea menu will immediately restore.

The Festive Afternoon Tea menu at The Shelbourne offers an array of finger sandwiches, along with delicious warm buttermilk scones with clotted cream and Shelbourne preserves, and warm homemade ginger bread. The pastry chef elves have also been busy in their workshop creating an extra special selection of sweet festive treats such as a Red Velvet Trifle, Christmas Pudding, Christmas Tree and Christmas Log.

Weber ‘Pizza Stone’ (RRP €59.99)

Perfect for the chief BBQ expert in any home. Roll out your favourite dough, add the perfect toppings, and see what it’s like to bake brick-oven pizza in the comfort of your garden.

The Weber Pizza Stone is crafted with cordierite stone, which gets extremely hot in a hurry to create light and crispy, thin pizza crusts. When you’re finished cooking, use the handy metal carry rack to quickly and easily transport your piping hot pizza and pizza stone from barbecue to table.

Help them cook up a storm this Christmas, with this thoughtful and useful gift.

Lidl ‘Quadcopter’ (RRP €49.18)

Available from the 3rd of December, Lidl’s Quadcopter will be a hit for any techie in the family.

Comes with a built in camera which will keep you out and about for hours exploring and a 4GB micro SD Card included with full HD resolution video, Lidl’s Quadcopter will make this Christmas one to remember.

Glenmorangie ‘Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey’ (RRP €54.60)

Let them savour the taste of the Scottish Highlands this Christmas. Since 1843, Glenmorangie has been renowned for its pioneering commitment to craft.

The Original is an expression of our elegant, yet complex single malt whisky, Glenmorangie Original is produced by maturing the delicate spirit that emerges from Scotland's tallest stills in first and second fill American white oak casks, resulting in a perfect balance between smoother, purer spirit and a fuller, rounder depth. A complex single malt whisky with a soft, sweet, mellow finish.

The Glenmorangie Giraffe Gift Tin is available from SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and Tesco and select general Independent off-licenses.

Glenmorangie has forged a global conservation partnership with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland to help protect the giraffe, which is under serious threat in the wild. Through this partnership, Glenmorangie aims to help support and protect this magnificent animal before it is too late.

Jo Malone London ‘Car Diffuser’ (RRP €55.00)

Introducing the perfect passenger: the Jo Malone London Car Diffuser. With a sleek and stylish design, it easily and securely attaches to the air vent to enhance every journey.

A perfect gift for the fella who loves his car, this gift will allow him to embark on a fragrant journey with one of three signature scents:

Line Basil and Mandarin is a modern citrus classic to awaken the senses. Tantalising and addictive, it enlivens every drive.

Peony and Blush Suede is inspired by peonies in voluptuous bloom. Utterly charming, this luxurious floral adds an air of opulence.

Wood Sage and Sea Salt allows them to escape the everyday and take the scented route along the windswept shore. Lively, spirited and totally joyful.

Stauntons on the Green Night Away (from €145)

A night away in one of Ireland's most coveted literary hotels is a fantastic way to spoil him this Christmas. Treat them to a one-night stay in a beautiful deluxe double room located in the heart of Dublin city, overlooking beautiful Stephen’s Green Park, and enjoy a relaxed breakfast in the morning. Character permeates every inch of Stauntons on the Green, but that’s to be expected when this unique townhouse has been called home by some of Ireland’s most famous movers and shakers for the last 250 years. Gift voucher prices for bed and breakfast start from €145 at here. Gift vouchers are valid for 5 years.

‘Agent Sonya: Moscow's Most Daring Wartime Spy’ by Ben Macintyre (Crown Publishing Group) (RRP €28.13)

The true story behind the Cold War’s most intrepid female spy.

In 1942, in a quiet village in the leafy English Cotswolds, a thin, elegant woman lived in a small cottage. Ursula Burton was friendly but reserved, and spoke English with a slight foreign accent. By all accounts, she seemed to be living a simple, unassuming life.

They didn’t know that she was a high-ranking Soviet intelligence officer. Behind the facade of her picturesque life, Burton was a dedicated Communist, a Soviet colonel, and a veteran agent, gathering the scientific secrets that would enable the Soviet Union to build the bomb.

This true-life spy story is about a woman who, over the course of her career, was hunted by the Chinese, the Japanese, the Nazis, MI5, MI6, and the FBI—and she evaded them all.

Ben Macintyre has written a history of a legendary secret agent, a woman who influenced the course of the Cold War and helped plunge the world into a decades-long standoff between nuclear superpowers. The perfect gift for your history and thriller addict!

Alexander McQueen Larry White Sneaker Keyring from Harvey Nichols, Dundrum Town Centre (RRP €120.00)

Available now from Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre, the Alexander McQueen white rubberised keyring is made in the Larry sneaker design, with a silver-tone lobster clasp and hardware.

Presented in a designer-stamped box, this is the ideal, quirky little luxury for anyone who loves their labels.

Avoca ‘Marvel Trivia Quiz’ (RRP €13.95)

Put the superhero in you to the test with this fun Marvel Cinematic Universe quiz available in Avoca. The foremost question is – who among your group will win the title of ultimate fan?!

This fun and interactive quiz is a great way to get all the fans and family together this Christmas for a group night in. Featuring 140 multiple choice questions from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is suitable for ages 12+.

Polaroid Originals ‘Polaroid Camera’ (RRP €143.99)

Making a comeback! They will love this vintage-looking but modern-functioning camera for all their photography needs, for sale in Brown Thomas.

Capture every moment with this timelessly coloured Polaroid, always offering something special. Help them keep their memories on film, with a patented print mechanism and an old-school flash, it’s the perfect choice for building up those classic snaps.

Burberry TB Monogram Leather Wallet (RRP €285.27)

Burberry focuses on its interlocking logo this season with accessories like this billfold wallet, available for purchase in Brown Thomas. Crafted from glossy leather, it’s embossed with the iconic TB monogram. It’s functional too; inside there are two note sleeves, two slip pockets and four card slots.

The Dean Hotel, Cork

Send him on a mini-staycation to The Rebel County and swing into some southern charm with this delightful two-night deal in Cork’s brand-new hotspot. He can eat, drink and be merry and experience everything The Dean Cork has to offer. This two-night package includes 3 course dinner in Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant with 1 bottle of wine (on an evening of choice), breakfast each morning, early check in and winter drink on arrival.

Carphone Warehouse ‘Huawei Watch GT Pro (€249.99)

Meet Carphone Warehouse’s amazing new deal; Huawei Watch GT Pro, the new elegance of art.

The wear-resistant sapphire watch dial pairs seamlessly with the titanium frame for a lightweight and solid design. The glossy and skin-friendly ceramic back ensures comfortable wearing. With sophisticated craftsmanship, the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is the perfect balance of art and technology. With black sport strap and up to 2 weeks battery life with 100+ Workout Modes, this device has it all.

Raise your wrist and you can know the times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset. Then prepare for outdoor adventures. You can even check the phases of the moon and tides, and the built-in altitude barometer detects air pressure change in real time to provide alerts and reminders, so you can always be prepared for your outdoor adventures.

As if all that wasn’t enough, this amazing device comes with free Huawei Freebuds 3i Headphones. Kit them out this Christmas, with this amazing deal from Carphone Warehouse!

Atelier Cologne ‘Santal Carmin’ 100ml (RRP €185.00) from Harvey Nichols, Dundrum Town Centre

Rich and deep, the wood perfume Santal Carmin by Atelier Cologne, now available in Arnotts, creates a pleasant sensory journey.

Made of sandalwood from Australia, bergamot from Italy and guaiac wood from Central America, this unisex perfume helps you feel confident and comfortable. This sensual fragrance will add a touch of softness and roundness to your personality.

Louis Copeland ‘Orlando Leather Weekend Bag’ (RRP €399.00)

This all-around weekend bag, that can also be used as a garment bag is perfect for a man on the go from Louis Copeland in Dundrum Town Centre.

Needless to say, it's perfect for travelling. Made from genuine leather, it folds your suit or blazer neatly into the shape of the bag protecting it from creasing. On the outside you can find two big zip pockets and inside, a garment bag, shoe pockets on each side and a zip pocket.

With removable and adjustable shoulder straps in nylon with leather details, the handles are in leather with a hardware finish in brushed gunmetal. Travel in style, this Christmas!

Irish Malts ‘Roe and Cask Strength 2020 Edition’ (RRP €74.00)

Roe & Co is a premium blended Irish whiskey, named in honour of George Roe, a true pioneer of Irish Whiskey. Roe & Co have hand-selected some of the finest stocks of Irish malt and grain whiskeys.

Bottled at 58% ABV, this 13-year-old Single Malt whiskey has spent the entirety of its life in Port Casks; a rarity in such a young whiskey market. Port Casks have long been known for the intense flavour it can impress upon spirit and this release is no exception with an intricate array of dark berry, chocolate and spice notes it is a whiskey of supreme.

A true gem of a find for any whiskey connoisseur, these are sure to fly out of stock this Christmas.

'A Promised Land' by Barack Obama (Penguin) (RRP €33.99)

In the stirring, highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from a young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his presidency – a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.

Obama takes readers on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to the watershed night of November 4, 2008, when he was elected 44th president of the United States, the first African American to hold the nation's highest office.

‘A Promised Land’ is extraordinarily intimate and introspective-the story of one man's bet with history, the faith of a community organizer tested on the world stage.

Vibes and Scribes ‘Campfire Texas Hold 'Em Poker Set’ (RRP €22.99)

Go all-in! Each all-weather playing card comes fully illustrated with a different survival tip or fact, ideal for pit-stops in the great outdoors. Stowed in a compact, transportable tin with full instructions for Texas Hold'em!

This set includes 52 playing cards and 120 metal bottle cap poker chips.

Perfect for any fishing excursion, camping trip, or outdoor adventure as all items are waterproof and developed to handle any type of weather or climate. Take your poker on the go or teach the family to play this Christmas!

Unbound.ie ‘Crosley Bermuda Red – Vinyl Record Player’ (RRP €275.00)

Send music on a fun tropical vacation in the stylish Bermuda style record player.

Based on vintage Dansette sets, this iconic two-speed turntable can stand on its slender, mod legs or chill out on a tabletop. The portable Bermuda, offers full -range stereo speakers, pitch control, and Bluetooth connectivity, so it’s ready to party anywhere sweet music belongs.

Playing 2 Speeds – 33 1/3 And 45 RPM Records this vintage-feel player plays7", 10" & 12" Records, perfect for someone who wants that ‘real’ sound.

Mishnóc ‘A5 Leather Notebook with Pen – Chestnut (RRP €70.00)

This notebook cover is available in A5 from Mishnóc.ie. Included in the cover are standard size notebooks allowing you to replace the notebook leading to years of use of your new cover.

The product is handcrafted from premium Veg Tan Italian leather from the Tuscan region. Veg tan leather goes back thousands of years and the process used in tanning is a natural one. Italy is one of the few countries in the world who still possess the skills to produce the finest vegetable tanned leathers.

With a dignified vintage feel, this luxury leather notebook covers adds a sense of prestige to any desk or office space.

My Shop…Granny Likes it ‘Donegal Tweed Bow Tie – Stippled Turquoise’ (RRP €30.00)

The luxury Donegal Tweed Bow Tie is designed by Irish designer Orwell and Browne, based in Donegal.

100% Irish Wool Pre-Tied Bow Tie with black adjustable neck strap, this eye-catching and bold bow tie is the statement piece his wardrobe is looking for.

Irish, fashionable and dapper, what more could a trend-setter want?

Wineport Lodge Overnight Stay with Dinner (from €375)

This Christmas give the gift of tranquillity and luxury with a one-night getaway to Wineport Lodge. Situated on the banks of Lough Ree, an escape in the heart of Ireland to relax, savour a delicious dinner and enjoy a lazy breakfast in bed is the perfect gift this Christmas. He can dust off the cobwebs and borrow a bike from the Lodge to explore the Glasson countryside, then they can enjoy a tempting meal in the award-winning lakeview restaurant. Following a peaceful night’s sleep, guests can rejuvenate in the lakeside hot tub, a most relaxing way to start the day. Prices for this one-night cosy getaway with dinner and breakfast start from €375. Wineport gift vouchers do not expire and can be purchased here.