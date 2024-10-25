Christmas gift idea? GESKE Beauty tech has an incredible 20% this November

Exclusive to McCauley Chemists, the limited edition MicroCurrent Face-Lift Pen in Starlight (€39.95 with 20% off in November) instantly smooths out fine lines around your eyes, mouth, and forehead.

The Pen is powered by advanced microcurrent and smartsonic pulsation technologies that stimulates over 65 muscles in your face & neck to sculpt, tighten and tone your skin. Guide the contouring and firming spheres around your lip line for fuller-looking lips in seconds!

This sleek and compact microcurrent device can be used on the go – perfect for your handbag or carry-on luggage.

Exclusive to Lloyds/McCabes Chemists, the MicroNeedle Face Roller 9 in 1 (€39.95 with 20% off in November) is an innovative skincare device that works by creating tiny, controlled abrasions on the skin's surface, which trigger the skin to produce new collagen and elastin.

The microneedling action also enhances the absorption of your favourite serums and creams, making them more effective.

The additional Red Light technology stimulates collagen production, reducing the appearance of fine lines and uneven skin texture.

The MicroNeedle Face Roller 9 in 1 comes with three easily exchangeable attachments: Microneedle, Cooling, and Rose Quartz Heads.

The Energising Cooling head tightens pores and reduces puffiness and fatigue.

The Rose Quartz head brightens skin tone by increasing lymphatic drainage and boosting blood circulation.

Available in Magenta, Starlight or Black & Gold colour ways.

The GESKE Beauty Tech range offers must-have products to complement any beauty arsenal, offering cutting-edge technology at an affordable price. There is 20% off all products, in all stores (ROI and NI) during the month of November 2024.