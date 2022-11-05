Christmas FM is back & aiming to raise €1m+ over next three years

Are you a talented songwriter, singer or music fan who has written a festive melody or recorded a cover version of a favourite Christmas song that could be the next big festive hit? If so, Christmas FM wants to hear from you!

The hugely popular radio station, which is the official soundtrack to the Christmas season across Ireland every year, has unveiled ‘The Ryanair Gift Card Christmas FM Song Contest’ for 2022 in a bid to find the next Christmas tune that will sprinkle festive joy right around the county. The winning song will have the honour of being broadcast across the airwaves to Christmas FM’s Irish and international fans along with the likes of Christmas legends like Wham, Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé.

Supporting homegrown talent, those interested from across the island of Ireland are asked to submit their application ahead of the closing date on the 2nd December at 1:00pm. All you have to do is write and record your very own festive tune or a cover version and fill out the entry form www.christmasfm.com/songcontest.

Last year, Phil Redmond from Dublin was crowned the winner with his song ‘Home for Christmas’. The idea for the song came to Phil while he was thinking about those who would be coming home for Christmas to visit family and friends for the first time in years due to Covid-19.

Phil Redmond, winner of the 2021 Christmas FM Song Contest says:

“Winning the Christmas FM song contest was a huge achievement for me. I wrote ‘Home for Christmas’ especially for the competition and I was so happy to know people were listening to my song on the radio. I genuinely can’t explain how happy I was when I was announced as the winner, myself and my family were jumping around the kitchen cheering!”

“I look forward to hearing my song played again this Christmas. If anyone is thinking about entering the competition they should. It’s an amazing opportunity for singer songwriters to get great exposure. It now makes Christmas even more special for me.”

Walter Hegarty, co-founder of Christmas FM, says:

“From Mariah to Slade, from John Lennon to Frank Sinatra, Christmas FM is the station that plays all the festive classics that make coming together during this special time all the more enjoyable. We are delighted to have our Christmas FM Song Contest returning this year with Ryanair on board. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the very best vocal and musical Irish talent and add a fresh tune to the list of festive favourites on Christmas FM.”

Broadcasting almost nationwide, Christmas FM plays round-the-clock Christmas tunes, spreading an abundance of festive cheer and seasonal goodwill every single day in the run up to Christmas. The station will begin broadcasting on FM this year on the 28th November (subject to license).

The radio station is run each year by a core management team, assisted by many volunteers who donate their time. Meanwhile, the costs of running Christmas FM are covered by various sponsors, ensuring listener donations go directly to the fundraising initiative. This year the station’s FM sponsors are Coca Cola, An Post and Cadbury.

Christmas FM will also be broadcasting from The Clayton Hotel in Liffey Valley who have kindly donated their studio space this year.

Since it began broadcasting 15 years ago, the radio station has raised over €3 million for a range of charities. This year, Christmas FM has launched a new fundraising initiative called ‘The Magic of Christmas,’ which brings together Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-a-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation for Ireland as the official charity partners for the next three years. During this time Christmas FM is aiming to raise over €1,000,000 to help the charities support vulnerable children in our communities affected by traumatic life events such as poverty, abuse, neglect and bereavement, as well as supporting children whose lives are affected by serious childhood illness.

Christmas FM is now available online at www.christmasfm.com.