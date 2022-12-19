Christine McGuinness opens up about split from husband Paddy

Former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine McGuinness has opened up about separating from her husband Paddy and reveals they haven’t told their children about their split.

Christine and Paddy McGuinness told the public they were going their separate ways during the summer of this year and have remained “amicable”, according to the mum-of-three.

Speaking to OK! about their relationship coming to an end, Christine explained, “No one gets married and expects it to end. It’s been heartbreaking at times, but it’s been a while now. We separated quite early on in the year, but didn’t say anything publicly until around summertime”.

“We’ve dealt with the hardest bits in private, which I’m glad about. Patrick and I were together for 15 years. I wouldn’t say it was a failed relationship or a failed marriage, it was a good, long relationship”.

“But unfortunately that’s over now and we’re just going to carry on and be the best parents we can be”.

She continued, “We don’t know what the future holds or how it’s going to be moving forward, but we’ll try to keep things as normal as possible. We’re amicable”.

“I’m quite happy for him to be there with the children and it’s nice for them to see Mummy and Daddy just being alright. We can sit and have a cup of tea together and that’s fine”.

“I would never let the children be aware of anything other than us being happy and alright, because they’re so young and innocent”.

When talking about whether or not the couple’s children know about their split, the 34-year-old revealed, “No, not at all, they’re so young".

"I’m trying to just stick to their normal routine- take them to school in the morning, pick them up, try to work while they’re at school and take them to after-school clubs and just try to stick to normal life as much as possible”.

“I love being a mum and I’m so happy that I’ve got the children. That’s just the biggest blessing in my whole life and certainly the biggest blessing to come out of my marriage.

McGuinness added, “I’m going to love these babies forever, that’s my little family forever, it’s gorgeous. I can’t complain about that. That’s what I’ve got at the end of it, so I’m happy and lucky”.

Christine and Take Me Out host Paddy tied the knot in June 2011 and went on to have three children together- nine-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and six-year-old Felicity.