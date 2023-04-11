Christine McGuinness discusses living with ex-husband Paddy after split

Christine McGuinness has opened up about still living with her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness and their children after their relationship came to an end in 2022.

The couple announced they had split in July of last year and have continued living together ever since.

Now, speaking to OK!, Christine has shared details about the pair still living under one roof and how long they see themselves continuing these living arrangements.

“It’s certainly not a long-term or forever plan. It works right now because we’re both so busy and we’re in and out of the home so we tend to swap days and we’ll share”.

“It’s much like any parent really – juggling jobs and children. We definitely don’t want to upset them or change anything too quickly, and for me as well. I like slow changes, and we’re alright – we’re family”.

“I’ve known Paddy for 15 years, so I don’t know life without him. It is what it is”. She added.

When speaking about how she’s finding being a single mum and if she was scared at all, the 35-year-old explained, “I’m not feeling it yet because nothing has changed in our life. I think because my mum was a single mum with three children, I know I’ll be fine”.

“I’ve had the children a hell of a lot, from when they were newborns. Paddy was always working away and I was a full-time mum. I probably felt more like a single mum back then than I do now, because he’s at home a lot more now than he was then”.

Christine added, “I think because of my mum I know I can do anything. She raised a family on her own with nothing”.

“At least with mine I know we can put the heating on, food on the table, they’re in a lovely school and we can get them new shoes if they need them, so we are in a really good place. I can’t be too down because I know I’m extremely lucky and fortunate”.

The former The Real Housewives of Cheshire star also revealed if she is thinking of having more little ones in the future.

“No, my hands are full. I’ve got three, so I’m outnumbered. I want to be able to give the three I’ve got all the love and attention that I can. My family is absolutely complete with those three – they’re amazing”.

Christine and Paddy share nine-year-old twins Leo and Penelope together, as well as six-year-old Felicity.