Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna honours baby Jack in sweet way

Chrissy Teigen and her family have recently received baby Jack’s ashes, a month after Chrissy suffered a heartbreaking pregnancy loss due to partial placenta abruption.

On Monday evening, the cookbook author expressed that she was “thinking a lot about Jack today,” and shared an Instagram post revealing the touching way in which Chrissy’s four-year-old daughter Luna honoured her baby brother.

“I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini,” the 34-year-old mum wrote, alongside a video in which she showed us the sweet things Luna left for baby Jack.

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen. We just got baby Jack’s ashes back, so they’re in here for now, with some blessed holy tie string,” Chrissy described, showing us the little white box containing Jack’s ashes.

“Luna put a little therapy bear around him. And the best part is… she gave him a piece of her favourite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty,” Chrissy explained in amazement.

In the following video, Luna is sitting with the teddy bear and baby Jack’s ashes, talking cheerfully to them, asking them “how are you doing today?”

Explaining the open and honest conversations which Chrissy has had with her two children, Luna and two-year-old son Miles, she says, “Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.”

“I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini,” she wrote, before lovingly adding, “Life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss you, Jack. We miss you a lot.”