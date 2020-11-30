Chrissy Teigen opens up about her breastfeeding struggles

Cookbook author, model and social media personality, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter yesterday to talk about an issue which many people find controversial.

“Ok I’m gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalise formula,” the mum-of-two stated in her candid confession.

“‘Normalise breastfeeding’ is such a huge, wonderful thing. But I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk, from depression and whatnot,” she added, honestly.

“People have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how ‘breast is best’.”

“‘Normalise breastfeeding’ is great. ‘Normalise formula’ is great, too! So, yeah… that’s all! Normalise formula! Your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY,” Chrissy encouraged.

The 35-year-old Cravings author is the proud mum to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles, whom she shares with award-winning singer-songwriter John Legend.

“I remember pumping my ASS OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn’t trust milk was going into their mouths if I breastfed. It drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. An ounce!” she recalls.

“The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature’s most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama.”

Chrissy’s confession was met with mixed opinions, as is standard when it comes to the breastfeeding vs formula-feeding debate. However, one follower’s response had many people thinking twice, as she eplains, “As an OB nurse, I can tell you, fed is best.”

“Want to breastfeed? Awesome! Want to formula feed? Awesome! A little of both? Awesome! As long as you’re not feeding you baby Mountain Dew, you are winning.”