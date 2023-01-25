Chrissy Teigen shares first cute snap of baby Esti sleeping

Chrissy Teigen has shared the most adorable photo of her newborn daughter.

Chrissy announced that she and her husband John Legend welcomed their baby girl, Esti, into the world last week and has now unveiled a close up shot of her bundle of joy sleeping.

Sharing a snap of her little one sound asleep on her chest to her 40.5M Instagram followers Teigen wrote, “Look at u out here lookin like a baby”.

In the picture, Esti is snuggled up in a grey blanket and has her head laying on her arm while snoozing on her mum.

Credit: Instagram

A whole host of celebs headed to the comments to congratulate the 37-year-old again on her latest arrival and to share how cute they think she is.

Kris Jenner wrote, “Soooo beautiful just like her mama”, while The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco penned, “Oh em gee what a beaut!”

“Congratulations mama, she is an angel”, said The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

Model Camilla McConaughey added, “What a blessing”.

When announcing the arrival of Esti to the world, the Cravings author penned, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier”.

Credit: Instagram

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”.

All of Me singer John also wrote a moving tribute to announce his daughter’s arrival. The 44-year-old wrote, “Our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister”.

“I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word”.

Chrissy and John are already parents to six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. The couple tragically lost their son Jack at 20 weeks in 2020.