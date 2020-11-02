Chrissy Teigen reveals the tattoo she got to honour her son Jack

Chrissy Teigen honoured her son, baby Jack who she lost when she was 20-weeks pregnant, by getting his sweet name tattooed on her wrist.

Keeping his love and memory alive, the model and cookbook author, revealed her touching tribute in a photo which she posted to social media on Saturday evening.

Chrissy and husband, John Legend were going out on a ‘date-night’, when the 34-year-old shared a snap of the pair holding hands, revealing Jack’s name written in cursive ink on Chrissy skin.

The new tattoo is poignantly placed just a few inches away from Chrissy’s other tattoo, which reads, “John – Luna – Miles,” a tribute to her family, including husband John, her four-year-old daughter Luna and her two-year-old son Miles.

Chrissy returned to social media just last week, after a month-long break which followed her devastating pregnancy loss due to partial placenta abruption.

On her return to social media, Chrissy wrote a lengthy, emotional essay, detailing her experience and the feelings which followed. “We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn't done anything at all,” Chrissy described.

“Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness.”

“My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer. I asked the nurses to show me his hands and feet and I kissed them over and over and over again. I have no idea when I stopped. It could have been 10 minutes or an hour.”

“People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full,” she added.