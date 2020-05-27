Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s getting her breast implants removed

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is getting her breast implants removed. The mum-of-two posted a video of her getting tested for COVID-19 on Twitter and explained why she had to get the test.

"Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!

The model got "a 'teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line” when she was in her twenties, but is ready to have them removed.

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

She continued, "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!

"So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat," she added.

Her followers were quick to praise her for being so honest about the surgery. One wrote, "Have a safe surgery, babe. And thanks for always being so transparent! The world needs more of that."

"Life changing, you’re gonna love it. I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick," said another.

"When I saw this I was overwhelmed with emotions, someone like you, gorgeous inside and out, with a voice, who is getting an explant instead of more implants and chasing faux perfection," another shared.

We adore how honest Chrissy always is. We need more celebrities like her in this world!