Chrissy Teigen reveals dad has joined assisted living community

Chrissy Teigen has been opening up about her dad joining the assisted living community.

Chrissy revealed that her 84-year-old dad, Ron, has now moved into an assisted living community ‘just minutes away’ from her house.

The TV personality told fans her dad is ‘thriving’ in his new living accommodation and shared an insight into a recent visit she had with him and her daughter’s Girl Scout group.

Teigen shared heartwarming photos to her 42.6M Instagram followers of her eight-year-old daughter Luna and her friends serving food to residents at the assisted living home and making friendship bracelets together.

Also in attendance was Chrissy’s one-year-old daughter Esti, who could be seen in a video alongside her older sister.

In the caption of the post, Chrissy revealed, “At the age of 84, my dad has officially become part of the assisted living community! It is so wonderful to have him just minutes away from us now, seeing him so happy and thriving”.

“Yesterday our Girl Scouts went over to serve pigs in a blanket (national food holidays are my kryptonite!) and make friendship bracelets with all the incredibly sweet residents”.

The cookbook author continued, “I also got to teach them the insanely important life skill of making the best ranch dressing – hidden valley BUTTERMILK ranch, the buttermilk packet is crucial) (probably the first ranch dressing badge in Girl Scouts?)”.

“If you are able, volunteering at a retirement home, nursing home or assisted living community can be such a fulfilling and beautiful experience”.

“My mom has been taking my sister and I since we were little, and now it’s just so special to get to go and see pops too. I try to go as often as possible, and my cup is filled every time”, she went on to admit before jokingly adding, “They also might have the best fluffy meatloaf in the game”.

Many fans and famous faces commented on the post to praise Chrissy for opening up about her dad moving into an assisted living home.

Emma Hemming Willis, model and wife to Die Hard’s Bruce Willis wrote, “What a beautiful thing you’ve been able to do for your dad, your family and god bless our caregivers doing gods work”.

“I couldn’t love this more”, penned celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. Teigen’s singer husband John Legend also commented to leave multiple red heart emojis.