Chrissy Teigen pens heartbreaking message on baby Jack’s due date

On what should have been her son’s due date week — an exciting time for any expectant mother — Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to share a heartbreaking tribute for her unborn child.

Cookbook author, Chrissy has publicly shared her devastating baby loss experience with the world, as she tragically lost her son, Jack, back in October due to pregnancy complications when she was just 20-weeks along.

Now, on what was supposed to be her due date month, Chrissy has taken to social media once again, to share her raw and unimaginable grief, along with memories about her pregnancy with baby Jack.

“These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of images from the set of husband John Legend’s music video for his song, Wild, which famously revealed that the two were expecting their third child.

“I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks…” Chrissy continued.

“Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so. He would have been here any day now – if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak,” Chrissy emotionally adds, referring to her four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

Going on to speak of Jack’s birth, and the short time she had with him, Chrissy says, “I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse.”

“This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule.”

“I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do, and I love you jack. I miss you so so much,” she concluded, lovingly.

Chrissy's post has since been flooded with messages of love and support from friends, family and fans.