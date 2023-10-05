Chrissy Teigen celebrates big milestone for daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her daughter Esti.

The model welcomed little Esti into the world back in January alongside her husband John Legend.

Now, in a new family life update, Chrissy has revealed she is ‘so excited’ as her nine-month-old daughter has reached a milestone.

Describing the special moment as ‘cute’ on social media, Chrissy has revealed her tot has started crawling, admitting that her older children were ‘scooters’.

Sharing a snap of her baby girl crawling to her 42.7M Instagram followers, Chrissy wrote, “We've got a crawler and it is SO CUTE”.

“My other babies were scooters so this is so exciting for me!!”, she added over the adorable picture.

Esti can be seen crawling on the ground with her head poking through a pair of curtains.

Earlier this week, the Cravings author shared a glimpse into her hectic life with her children.

She took to Instagram to post a collection of photos and videos of her with her children while they played together, went to football practice and enjoyed dinner as a family.

In the post’s caption, Chrissy admitted, “This house is [banana emoji]’s with babies but we wouldn’t have it any other way! We also finally ate outside, started soccer and yoga Fridays and made 20 pounds of curry chicken”.

Many of Teigen’s fans headed to the comments to compliment her sweet family.

One fan wrote, “How adorable you all are! Can’t help but admire your kids”.

“So much love in this house”, penned a second fan while a third commented, “The kids are so sweet”.

As well as sharing Esti with All of Me singer John, Chrissy is mum to three-month-old Wren, five-year-old Miles and seven-year-old Luna. The couple tragically lost their son Jack at 20 weeks in 2020.