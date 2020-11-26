Chrissy Teigen admits she’s in a "grief depression hole"

Former model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her agonising grief, following her pregnancy loss with baby Jack, who sadly passed away two months ago due to pregnancy complications at nearly 20 weeks.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter yesterday evening, a platform which she's usually very active on, but has been relatively silent of late.

"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole," Chrissy confessed before adding, "but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon."

Trying to lighten the mood, Chrissy then went on to say, "They’ll call when I'm better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? Thank you and love you!"

After being put on bed-rest due to heavy bleeding back in late September, Chrissy was then admitted to hospital and suffered from a partial placenta abruption.

She bravely shared her pregnancy loss and the heartbreaking aftermath publicly on social media, in an effort to normalise this common circumstance which is still stigmatised today, while also trying to create memories, so that she never forgets her baby boy, Jack, in years to come.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," Chrissy wrote in her gut-wrenching Instagram post.

Now, Chrissy's followers continue to support her, offering messages of love and kindness. "Take time, it comes in waves, lasts forever but I promise the pain subsides & you’ll find joy in the littlest things again," one follower wrote, replying to Chrissy's latest tweet.

"You’re not broken, only processing. You owe us nothing but we are grateful you are sharing the journey," another follower wrote.

"The grieving process is unique to each, but loosing a child through miscarriage happens to so many," a third follower replied, adding, "I hope Chrissy sharing her experience helps more women to reach out for help instead of trying to power through it alone."