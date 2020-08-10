Baby joy for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Huge congratulations are in order for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who have welcomed their first child together.

The news was confirmed by none other than Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger. The proud uncle shared the news with Entertainment Tonight.

He revealed, "They're doing great — just got her a little gift," before showing off a present wrapped in pink ribbon.

Last summer, Chris and Katherine tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. The couple recently celebrated their one year wedding anniversary and sources say they're happier than ever.

A source previously told ET, "Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare. They know their baby is coming soon and can't wait to welcome their new addition."

The Jurassic World actor is already a dad to seven-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

We cannot wait to find out the name of Chris and Katherine's tiny tot! What an exciting time for the parents.