Chris Hemsworth reveals the reason why he’s quitting Hollywood

It's official: Chris Hemsworth is putting the breaks on his Hollywood acting, and the world is in mourning.

We have to say, this news broke our hearts into a million tiny, miniscule shards of glass.

The 35-year-old Avengers: Endgame and Men in Black star made the revelation to The Daily Telegraph, telling the paper that he's turning down all projects for the rest of 2019.

Why? Family, of course. Damn it Chris, WE ARE YOUR FAMILY. Your work partners-in-crime, your loyal fans, your humble servants. How could you do this to us?

With that dramatic outburst over, let's carry on by expanding on his reasoning for spending more time with his young family:

"This year I probably won't shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids," said the dad(dy), who shares three children with wife Elsa Pataky.

He has a seven-year-old daughter named India and five-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, who live with him in Byron Bay, Australia

"They are at a very important age," he added. "They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before."