Glee’s Chris Colfer pens heartbreaking tribute to Naya Rivera

The news of Naya Rivera's death has completely broken our hearts tonight. The Glee star's body was found in Lake Piru today, officials confirmed in a press conference. The 33-year-old touched the hearts of millions when she rose to fame as Santana Lopez in Glee. The show may have had its flaws, but it helped viewers feel accepted for who they were. Rivera's character played a pivotal part in ensuring fans knew they were wanted and that they mattered, no matter what.

Following the tragic news of her death, Rivera's fellow Glee stars have been honouring her and Chris Colfer's tribute says it all.

The actor, who played Kurt Hummel, reflected on his decade long friendship with the actress.

"How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched.

"Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark.

He added, "She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."

We are thinking of Naya's loved ones and her fans during this unthinkable time.