Chris and Rosie Ramsey welcome baby #2 with truly adorable name

It seems a huge congratulations are in order for podcast hosts, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, who have just announced the birth of their second child.

The British comedian, Chris Ramsey also happens to host a widely successful podcast called Shagged, Married, Annoyed, with his hilarious and loveable wife Rosie. Now the pair have added another bundle of joy to their brood, rounding off their now family of four.

Mum-of-two, Rosie announced the wonderful news on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. “This is Rafe Ramsey,” the proud mum wrote revealing her second son’s unusual yet gorgeous name, which comes from Old Norse origin meaning ‘wise wolf’.

“Born yesterday afternoon weighing 9lbs 1oz. He’s absolutely wonderful and looks EXACTLY like his brother! like, it’s uncanny!” Rosie gushed, referring to her eldest boy, Robin.

“He’s yet to meet Robin, so once we’re all settled back at home I’ll introduce him to you properly. Hope you’re all ok xx” she lovingly wrote alongside a beautiful photo of little Rafe.

After sharing the exciting news, friends, family and fans of the couple rushed to the comment section to share words of congratulations, including Loose Women's Ruth Langsford who commented, "Congratulations! He’s beautiful," and mum-to-be Laura Whitmore who simply wrote, "Congrats xx".

Congratulations to the both of you, we can’t wait to see more adorable glimpses of Rafe and Robin.