Chloe Madeley speaks out about split from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has been sharing an insight into her split from her ex-husband James Haskell.

The personal trainer and former rugby player, who share a 21-month-old daughter named Bodhi together, announced their separation at the end of October last year.

While speaking out about their break-up, Chloe revealed how she coped with the end of her marriage, admitting it was ‘awful’.

In an interview with OK!, the 36-year-old explained, “I’m never going to go into great detail about why we broke up because it’s not fair on anyone and I wouldn’t want him to either, but what I will say is it was f*****g awful”.

“Part of the reason we wanted to end it was because we wanted it to stop being awful, so why would we then take that into a break-up and it continue being awful?! There’s a point where you have to say, ‘Let’s create a new life that looks nothing like the old life’, so we can co-parent our daughter and not be miserable”.

“It was hard at the beginning. You have to work at it like everything in life and we’ve really done that”.

Speaking more about how she felt after the split, Chloe confessed, “I’ve actually never had depression before and obviously it was very circumstantial. So I didn’t realise when people say, ‘I can’t’ do something, you really just can’t. Friends would say, ‘Come over and have dinner’, but I couldn’t. I couldn’t even reply to emails”.

“I really went through the wringer. Other than taking care of Bodhi, I wasn’t really doing any real self-care. But when I started coming to terms with the decision, because I knew I was never going to change my mind, I eventually started to get excited about what my life would look like”.

Revealing who helped her during the difficult time, Madeley praised her parents, TV stars Richard and Judy, for their support.

“Part of the reason why I managed to come out of that black hole was because of Mum and Dad. They got me through the hardest time in my life without even trying”.

“They’re not those grandparents that will take Bodhi for a weekend, or run around the park chasing her for an hour so I can run errands, but they are invaluable in terms of emotional support and for my mental health”.

Chloe continued, “They made my transition into motherhood and also my separation doable and a positive experience in many ways, so I’m eternally grateful to them. I don’t know what I’d do without them”.

The mum-of-one then revealed that she and James still live together but have now decided that it’s time for Haskell to move out.

“There’ll be a bedding-in period and I’ll stay there for a few days too. I want to make sure Bodhi has everything she needs so it feels like home. I’ll slowly, slowly back out and leave her there for a couple of days and then she’ll come back here”.