Chloe Madeley reveals huge update after James Haskell split

Chloe Madeley has detailed a huge change since her split from her husband.

Fans of the personal trainer were shocked in October when she announced her separation from her husband, former rugby player James Haskell. The pair’s split came just two months after they had celebrated their daughter Bodhi’s first birthday.

Now, in her first TV interview since confirming the end of her marriage, Chloe has opened up about adjusting to being co-parents.

Speaking on Loose Women earlier today, the 36-year-old daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan confessed that she is happier after finalising her split.

“When you tell somebody that your marriage has ended, everybody always thinks that it’s a negative thing, and I know that I’m probably in the minority here, but for me, it’s a really positive thing,” she explained.

“It was really tough and it kind of broke me a bit, but once we made the decision and drew a line under it, it was done. I think since that moment, both of us have felt really free and happy,” Chloe added.

The reality star was then asked about the difficulties of ending her marriage not long after becoming a mum.

“That was part of the sadness of it for me and James. It was very much like, ‘Oh, we’re not going to have the family that we thought we would have,’” she recalled.

“But I did also think, she's so little that it's better now, rather than to keep flogging a dead horse,” she continued.

Chloe later revealed a surprising piece of news, after she previously shared that herself and James were still living together and “co-parenting phenomenally well”.

“I think he should be moving out again in the next few weeks,” she detailed, before noting their next steps.

“He’s got this new place. I’m going to move in for like a week with Bodhi so that she knows the environment, and she understands that we’re safe, we’re all there and that we’re still a family unit. Then, slowly I’ll just back out,” she exclaimed.