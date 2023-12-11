Chloe Madeley admits Christmas plans amid James Haskell split

Chloe Madeley has revealed that she plans to spend Christmas with James Haskell, despite announcing their separation two months ago.

Back in October, it was confirmed that the personal trainer and former rugby star had decided to call time on their relationship and six years of marriage.

While it was later revealed that they had chosen to split during this summer, Chloe and James’s announcement came just two months after they had celebrated their daughter Bodhi’s first birthday.

Now, in an interview with MailOnline, Chloe has explained that she still intends to spend time with her ex over the Christmas break.

“Christmas is going to be a real family affair, it’s going to be me, my mum and dad, Bodhi and James,” the 36-year-old stated, referring to her parents Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

'That will be nice because as much as possible, I want Bodhi to have a real sense of family and togetherness at Christmas and it’s important for both James and I to do that. We don’t know how long that will be possible to continue doing, but we’ll do it for as long as we can,” she insisted.

Chloe continued by noting: “I want Bodhi to not only have a strong sense of a mum and dad, but also a strong sense of family as a unit.”

The mum-of-one then went on to confess how she is feeling about being single at Christmas time.

“People may find this hard to believe but I’m genuinely in a good space,” she admitted, adding that she is feeling “not too nervous about the next chapter.”

“I’ve got Bodhi, who I call my ‘funnel of love’, I can just funnel love into her and get it back, so I feel pretty solid and secure and ok with it all,” Chloe concluded.

At the time of confirming her split in October, Chloe penned: “Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”